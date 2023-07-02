England make changes to their squad for 3rd Ashes Test

London [UK], July 2 : After a heart-shattering defeat in the 2nd Ashes Test, England has restricted their squad for the upcoming 3rd Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley, Leeds commencing on July 6.

Ben Stoke's incredible knock of 155 runs couldn't secure the win for his side as Australian bowlers bounced and won the 2nd Ashesh Test by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Australia are 2-0 up in the five-match Ashes Test series. If Australia wins the third Test match, they will secure the Ashes 2023 trophy.

According to the official website of England Cricket, "For the 3rd Ashes Test against Australia, Mooen Ali, Mark Wood, Dan Lawrence and Chris Woakes return to the squad."

In the chase of 371 runs, England was reduced to 45/4. A 132-run partnership for fifth wicket followed between skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett, who ended the day four on 112/4.

On the final day, after Duckett's dismissal for 83 and Jonny Bairstow getting out for cheap, Stokes continued England's fight single-handely, bringing up his century and 150 by clubbing Aussie bowlers with some big sixes all over the park. He was dismissed for 155 off 214 balls, with nine fours and nine sixes and left England at 301/7.

England's lower order tried putting out a fight and squeezed out some runs, but they bundled out for 327 runs, losing the game by 43 runs.

Australia had got a 370 run lead over England after they scored 279 in their second innings. Usman Khawaja (77), Steve Smith (34) and Marnus Labuschagne played crucial knocks for Aussies.

England bowled well, with Broad taking 4/65. On the other hand, Tongue, Robinson got two wickets while Stokes and Anderson got one.

In their first innings, England was bundled out for 325 runs and they trailed by 91 runs against Australia.

Ben Duckett (98) and Harry Brook (50) scored vital half centuries for England.

Mitchell Starc (3/88) took three scalps while Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head got two.

Australia in the 1st innings made 416 runs. Steve Smith topped the scoring charts with 110 in 184 balls, with Travis Head (77) and David Warner also making attacking fifties.

Tongue (3/98) and Robinson (3/100) took crucial wickets for England.

Smith's century earned him the 'Player of the Match' title.

Brief Scores: England: 325 and 327 (Ben Stokes 155, Ben Duckett 83, Pat Cummins 3/69) lost to Australia: 416 and 279 (Usman Khawaja 77, Steve Smith 34, Mitchell Starc 3/88).

