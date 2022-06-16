England vs New Zealand: Devon Conway tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of 3rd Test

Devon Conway became the fourth person in the New Zealand contingent to test positive for COVID-19.Earlier, all-rounder Michael Bracewell and support staff including physio Vijay Vallabh and strength & conditioning coach Chris Donaldson had tested positive and were under isolation.Conway will now have to begin his five days of isolation and New Zealand have not called for any replacements.

"The three will travel separately from the team to Leeds on Sunday and providing they recover as expected will be able to join the squad for training at Headingley on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's final Test."The rest of the touring party have returned negative results and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required," read a statement from New Zealand Cricket (NZC).New Zealand are set to play the third Test at Leeds starting on June 23.