England's Freya Kemp ruled out of 2023 Women's T20 World Cup with injury

London, Dec 15 England all-rounder Freya Kemp sustained a stress fracture in her back and has been ruled out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in February next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Thursday.

The left-arm quick and late-order batter had travelled with the squad to the Caribbean but flew back midway complaining of back pain. She missed the entire three-match ODI series in the West Indies, which England won 3-0.

After flying home early, the scans revealed that the 17-year-old has been diagnosed with a stress fracture.

"After receiving further exploratory scans in the UK, it has been confirmed that England Women and Southern Vipers all-rounder Freya Kemp has sustained a stress fracture in her back," the ECB said in a statement.

"Kemp will not be available for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in February 2023. She will now begin rehabilitation working together with the England and Southern Vipers medical teams," it added.

Kemp, who made her T20I debut earlier this year, has played nine T20Is, taking eight wickets at an average of 18.62 and an economy rate just over seven runs per over. Earlier in September, she became the second-youngest women's player to score a half-century for England, making an unbeaten 51 off 37 balls against India.

England are currently playing West Indies in a five-match T20I series and have won both of the T20Is played so far.

