Eurosport India acquires broadcast rights for Afghanistan-Pakistan bilateral series

Mumbai, Aug 17 Eurosport India, on Thursday, announced the acquisition of exclusive broadcasting rights for the three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Pakistan, to be played from August 22 with Sri Lanka being the neutral venue.

All three ODIs will be played in Hambantota and Colombo in Sri Lanka and in addition to match-time, the series would offer conditions which will be similar to many venues of the Asia Cup and World Cup to both teams.

The series would be a perfect way for both teams to build up ahead of the Asia Cup and the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. The Asia Cup is set to begin from August 30 while the World Cup will start from 5th October.

Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution & Sale, Eurosport, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said: "Cricket is a religion in India, and Eurosport is proud to bring fans live coverage of the ODI series between Afghanistan and Pakistan. We are confident that this is just the start for us, and we will continue to bring more high-profile games to the screens of Indian fans in the near future."

With players such as Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman in their ranks, Afghanistan will be looking forward to a first series win against Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan along with key players like Imamul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, will try to maintain the clean sheet of the Men in Green as they go head-to-head with the Afghanistan team for the fifth time in ODIs.

--IANS

