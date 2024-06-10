Gandhi Family To Thank People of Rae Bareli and Amethi on June 11, Says Congress Leader Kishori Lal Sharma

After the Congress's historic victory on Rae Bareli and Amethi seats during the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the Gandhi family will visit both constituencies of Uttar Pradesh to thank voters.

To express their gratitude, the Gandhi family is going on June 11 to thank the Congress officials and workers along with the public for the electoral win of the party from both the districts. Through the workers conference, Congress wants to give the message that next time the wind of Congress will be blowing across the country.

#WATCH | Raebareli, UP: Congress MP from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma says, "On moral grounds, BJP hasn't won. BJP has not won 272 seats. The slogan of '400 Paar' worked against them. This government stands on crutches... Lord Ram has punished them... They have used Lord Ram as an… pic.twitter.com/DWKrWJBxUe — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

