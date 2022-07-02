Every match I look to give my 100%: Rishabh Pant

Edgbaston, July 2 Rishabh Pant, after scoring a superlative hundred against England in a Test match, told a press conference: "Every match I look to give my 100 per cent."

Answering questions, he added: "In Test cricket it's important to focus on defence. It's important to give respect to a good ball and hit the bad ball."

He also felt: "In England (meaning in English conditions) it's important to disturb the length of a bowler."

When Ravindra Jadeja joined him at the crease with India in a crisis, the two, he revealed, said to each other: "Let's try for a partnership."

He then put on a record-breaking 222 runs for the 6th wicket against England.

He confirmed that he was always going to bat at number 5 and contrary to the general impression, was not promoted from number six.

He concluded by saying coach Rahul Dravid told him: "Play according to the ball."

Paul Collingwood appearing as spokesman for the England team said: "We are not overawed by what the opposition gets in the first innings."

He, however, congratulated Pant on his innings.

