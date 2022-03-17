Ex-IND opener takes a dig over PSL, says 'You won't see player going for ₹16 crore in PSL'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, earlier this week said he really wanted to bring major changes in Pakistan Super League (PSL). Ramiz said that it is time to “elevate the concept” of the PSL and to bring an auction in the league instead of a draft system.

“The market forces are conducive, but we'll sit down with the franchise owners to discuss it. This is a game of money. When the cricket economy grows in Pakistan, our respect will rise. The main driver of that financial economy is the PSL. If we take the PSL to auction model, increase the purse, then I'll put it in the IPL bracket. And then we'll see who goes to play the IPL over the PSL," he said.

Reacting to this former India opener Aakash Chopra, said even if there is an auction in the PSL no player is going to sell for ₹16 crores, because the market dynamics “are not going to allow that to happen.”

Aakash on his official YouTube channel said, “There's money from selling rights; on the basis of that, you analyse the value of the league and the value of the teams. Then, you divide the purse and start the league, whether by auction or by draft. Ramiz bhai says that if there's an auction in the PSL, the price limit will increase which is the case. But you won't see a player being sold for ₹16 crore in PSL. It is not possible. Market dynamics are not going to allow that to happen. It's as simple as that."

“The biggest thing that India has is the people who watch the game, they're the ones who pay a lot of money. Our population of 130 crores is an asset,” added Aakash.

Further, he added, “You don't have 100 crore people. Suppose Rohit Sharma plays in the PSL. Do you think the broadcaster, who was, let's assume, earlier paying 7000 crores, will suddenly increase the money to ₹35,000 crores? It isn't as if more people in Pakistan will start watching because a Virat Kohli or a Rohit Sharma is playing in PSL. You can maybe consider a 10 percent increase in viewership from the NRIs, but that is not going to suddenly increase your valuation."

“India have the audience. It's not down to the Indian players. It is not down to the player salaries, it is not down to auction or draft. I don't think anyone can compete with the Indian Premier League. So, Ramiz bhai, with all due respect, the truth is that cricket economics is not going to work with draft or auction" he said.