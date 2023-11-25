"Hardik Pandya's move to MI does not make sense if....": Former India cricketer on IPL's biggest trade

Speculations are running wild in the Indian cricketing circle, hinting at a potential move of Gujarat Titans' captain, Hardik Pandya, to his former franchise, Mumbai Indians. This buzz comes just two years after Pandya started leading the Gujarat side, securing a victory in the inaugural campaign's final. However, in the subsequent season, his team faced a defeat to MS Dhoni's Chennai in a nail-biting final-ball thriller.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra shared his thoughts on this matter on his YouTube channel, emphasizing that the move doesn't seem logical unless Pandya is offered the captaincy at Mumbai Indians. Chopra highlighted the unconfirmed nature of the rumour, questioning the rationale behind Pandya's potential departure from Gujarat, where the team achieved significant success in its short history.

"A rumour is doing the rounds that Hardik is moving towards Mumbai. It has been heard, no confirmation has come. If he is leaving, firstly Gujarat are releasing him - won once and reached the final once. If he is leaving, will he be made Mumbai's captain? Why would you go if you are not being made the captain?" Aakash Chopra said.

"I have not heard the end or the start of this story properly. So I am waiting and watching that what happens there because it seems like something will happen. There is no smoke without fire and there is smoke for sure that Hardik is going. However, will Rohit Sharma go to GT? Is that a possibility - I don't know," he further added.

Pandya, currently sidelined due to injury, is absent from the India vs. Australia T20I series. The injury occurred when he slipped while bowling in India's World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, forcing him to withdraw from the tournament.

For a potential trade with Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans would need to free up approximately Rs 10 crores. Speculations suggest that Mumbai might consider releasing players like Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, and Ishan Kishan, who were acquired for substantial amounts in previous auctions.

What is IPL trading window?

Ahead of every auction, there is a period in which the ten franchises in IPL can trade players. After the trading is done, the franchises announce the list of retained and released players. Released players then go into the auction. The sum of the amount of released players is added into the purse of the franchises, allowing them to make good buys on the auction day.

When does IPL 2024 trading window closes?

BCCI had extended the closing of trading window this year to November 26 from November 19 due to the IPL final on the same day. By November 26, all ten teams will have to submit the list of retained players to the organising committee of IPL.

How does the IPL trading window work?

The trading of players works in two ways. One is swapping the players between franchises and the other is buying a player on cash. It is called as the all-cash deal in which the buying team pays the price of the player on which he was bought at the auction plus an undisclosed amount which is the trading fee. Half of the trading fee amount also goes to the player. Not to forget, the franchise has to take consent of the player before making the move of trading him.

What if more than one franchise is interested in buying a player?

There could be a case that two franchises want to buy a player from another. In that case the franchise which is selling the player has the right to choose which franchise they will be selling the cricketer to.

How many players have been bought and sold in the IPL 2024 trading window?

Just 2 tradings have been confirmed ahead of the closer of the window. West Indies’ bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd has been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While LSG have also swapped Avesh Khan with Devdutt Padikkal.