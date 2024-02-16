Ex-Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's Mother's Home Robbed: Complaint Filed 6 Months After Theft

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's mother Shabnam Singh has filed a complaint with the Haryana Police alleging theft at her house in Panchkula. The incident reportedly took place in September 2023, but the FIR was registered recently.

According to the complaint, gold jewelry and ₹75,000 were stolen from a cupboard in the house. Shabnam Singh suspects the involvement of two domestic help who were employed at the time of the theft.

An FIR has been registered against the two suspects, identified as Lalita Devi and Shailendra Das, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police are investigating the matter.