Extremely hopeful that women's IPL takes place sooner than later: Saba Karim

New Delhi, Aug 3 Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim is full of hope about the concept of women's Indian Premier League (IPL) happening and expects the tournament to happen without too much delay.

It has been reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is toying with the idea of starting a women's IPL featuring six teams from 2023, attracting interest of several stakeholders.

Karim, who worked as BCCI's general manager for cricket operations before becoming head of talent scout for IPL side Delhi Capitals, has joined the chorus of time being ripe for having a full-fledged women's IPL.

"Shortly it should come up. I am extremely hopeful that women's IPL takes place sooner than later. The kind of voices we hear from BCCI, all that augurs very well for women's cricket. We do have these exhibition IPL matches that have been taking place for three-four years. But the time has come now to step up and have a proper women's IPL," said Karim to on the sidelines of the franchise launching their first cricket academy in Noida.

Karim, who also served as a member of senior men's team selection committee, believes that women's IPL will be a magnificent boost for growth of women's cricket in the country. "If that comes through, it will be great news for women cricket in India. It is growing at a very rapid pace and to make it more constructive, to have much better future for the women cricketers. If the IPL comes through, that will be wonderful news for women cricket in India."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor