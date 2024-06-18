Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the spotlight as he leads Portugal in their first game of the UEFA Euro 2024 against the Czech Republic on Wednesday. The official FIFA World Cup Instagram account garnered attention from MS Dhoni fans in India with a post about Ronaldo.
Nicknamed "Thala," Dhoni is the heart of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise. The viral "Thala for a reason" trend is associated with Dhoni, who wore the No. 7 jersey for the Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Dhoni also sported the No. 7 in his trophy-laden international career between 2004 and 2019. Dhoni's love for the number 7 is well-documented by his fans. Loyal Dhoni fans have flooded social media with posts about the former CSK skipper.
After retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni only features in the cash-rich league. Speculation swirled about Dhoni finishing his career in the 2024 edition of the IPL. On the eve of the IPL opener, Dhoni stepped down as the leader of the Super Kings franchise, handing the captaincy reins to Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for IPL 2024. Led by Dhoni, CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2024, finishing fifth in the 10-team tournament with 14 points from 14 games.