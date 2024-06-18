Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the spotlight as he leads Portugal in their first game of the UEFA Euro 2024 against the Czech Republic on Wednesday. The official FIFA World Cup Instagram account garnered attention from MS Dhoni fans in India with a post about Ronaldo.

Nicknamed "Thala," Dhoni is the heart of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise. The viral "Thala for a reason" trend is associated with Dhoni, who wore the No. 7 jersey for the Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Dhoni also sported the No. 7 in his trophy-laden international career between 2004 and 2019. Dhoni's love for the number 7 is well-documented by his fans. Loyal Dhoni fans have flooded social media with posts about the former CSK skipper.

FIFA World Cup official Instagram Post - 'THALA FOR A REASON'



FACE OF WORLD CRICKET @MSDhoni. 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/DFK9hXAgMh — Dhoni Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) June 18, 2024

Dhoni made 'Thala' word famous.



The Real Thala ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZDJ6yUQrdt — MAHIYANK™ (@Mahiyank_78) June 18, 2024

Biggest brand from India - THALA 👑 pic.twitter.com/A4WfIRPxUa — ` (@WorshipDhoni) June 18, 2024

Instagram post from the official "Fifa World Cup" handle.



- Thala is everywhere 🫡 pic.twitter.com/OvV7y34UHw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 18, 2024

Fifa official Page posted caption 'Thala for a Reason '.



Dhoni is huge 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dN3ViCU194 — MAHIYANK™ (@Mahiyank_78) June 18, 2024

FIFA World Cup official handle post the photo of Ronaldo with the caption of Thala for a Reason. 7️⃣🙌🏻



He is everywhere MS Dhoni the brand 🐐❤️#MsDhoni#Ronaldo#FifaWorldCuppic.twitter.com/VvnsYh3bsL — Bagad Billa (@maitweethoon) June 18, 2024

After retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni only features in the cash-rich league. Speculation swirled about Dhoni finishing his career in the 2024 edition of the IPL. On the eve of the IPL opener, Dhoni stepped down as the leader of the Super Kings franchise, handing the captaincy reins to Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for IPL 2024. Led by Dhoni, CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2024, finishing fifth in the 10-team tournament with 14 points from 14 games.