Fact Check: Truth Behind Katrina Kaif's Appointment as Brand Ambassador for MS Dhoni's CSK

There have been rumors that Katrina Kaif will be joining the fan-favorite IPL Chennai Super Kings as its brand Ambassador. However, these rumors seemed to be fake. According to India.com, it turns out that Katrina Kaif is the brand ambassador of Etihad Airways, which is the official sponsor of Chennai Super Kings. This led to confusion regarding Katrina’s involvement with CSK. Even Etihad has confirmed that the Bollywood actress is not involved with the IPL franchise in any direct manner.

Etihad Airways has officially announced Katrina Kaif as their brand ambassador. The airline clarified that while they are proud sponsors of the Chennai Super Kings, there is no direct link between Katrina and CSK. Any reports suggesting her affiliation with CSK for IPL 2024 are baseless. Etihad Airways reaffirmed its commitment to partnerships with sports teams and personalities, and it looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Katrina Kaif, separate from their support for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL season.

CSK has reached the playoffs twelve times in fourteen seasons, establishing themselves as consistent contenders for the IPL trophy. With five titles each, the MS Dhoni-led side shares the record for most title victories in the tournament’s history with the Mumbai Indians.