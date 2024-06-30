Fans Rejoice on Streets Across Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu, and More Cities After India Lifts Second T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy (Watch Video)

New Delhi [India], June 30: Thousands of Indian team's fans rushed to the streets to celebrate Men in Blue's victory of the T20 Men's World Cup for the second time after clinching a thrilling win against South Africa on Saturday.



Watch Video of India fans celebration at Mumbai Airport:



#WATCH | Visuals of celebrations from inside the Mumbai airport



India wins second T20 World Cup trophy, beat South Africa by 7 runs.



(Video source - MIAL PRO) pic.twitter.com/xLBwKU0VFT — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

#WATCH | J&K: Fans from Jammu cheer and celebrate as India lift the T20 World Cup trophy for the second time. pic.twitter.com/IzF7azqFhn— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

The magnitude of this win has also been appreciated by Indian fans as they gather in large numbers on the country's streets for celebration parades.





Watch Video of India fans celebrating in Delhi:



#WATCH | Delhi: Fans celebrate and cheer for Team India after India lifted the second T20 World Cup trophy beating South Africa



(Visuals from India Gate) pic.twitter.com/GhEWs7Ltvb — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A large number of team India fans celebrate in Nagpur after India win T20 World Cup 2024 pic.twitter.com/wAfPLA967s— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

As soon as Hardik Pandya bowled the legal delivery, Indian players on the pitch and in the dugout burst into tears. Similar scenes played out in the stands, depicting the post-match festivities. India captain Rohit Sharma was down in tears, as he was after the 2023 World Cup final - but this time, these are tears of joy. The Indian support staff ran all the way to the players to hug and celebrate.

The last time MS Dhoni lifted an ICC trophy for India was eleven years ago, Rohit Sharma-led team lifted the T20 World Cup trophy, beating South Africa.

The hearts of millions of South African supporters were broken as India skillfully defended 176 to steal victory from the jaws of defeat. In the major final at the Kensington Oval, fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh shone for India while South Africa collapsed after reducing the score to 30 off 30 deliveries.

After successfully defending 16 runs in the final over, Pandya ultimately emerged as India's hero. India barely made it beyond the finish line, and Hardik could not hold back the tears.

