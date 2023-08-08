Fawad Alam quits Pakistan cricket, to play in Minor League Cricket T20 in USA

Fawad Alam surprised everyone with his decision to step away from the Pakistan National Cricket Team on Tuesday, August 8. Fawad Alam decided to leave the Pakistan team and pursue a cricketing career in the United States of America. As reported by Cricbuzz, the 37-year-old has concluded his 15-year career with Pakistan. Alam will now play as a “local” player for the Chicago Kingsmen in the Minor League Cricket T20. This tournament serves as the foundation for the recently concluded Major League Cricket (MLC).

The unorthodox batter will join a growing list of Pakistani players who have shifted to the USA to further their cricket careers. Earlier, Pakistan cricketers like Sami Aslam, Hammad Azam, Saif Badar, and Mohammad Mohsin made the move due to repeated omissions by selectors. Fawad Alam made a century on his Test debut, but he was dropped from the national team after a few matches. He was later recalled to the team after 11 years after his consistent performances in domestic cricket. He scored a century in New Zealand in his 3rd game after the comeback. However, Alam struggled against Australia in early 2022, scoring 33 runs in four innings on flat tracks. His struggles continued when he contributed only 25 runs across two innings in a Test match against Sri Lanka. The team management decided to move away from the batter.