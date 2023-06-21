"First 10 overs of batting...": Ireland skipper after loss to Scotland by one wicket

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 21 : Following a close defeat to Scotland by one wicket in an ICC men's World Cup Qualifiers match, Ireland's Captain Andrew Balbirnie said that the game was lost in the first 10 overs of Ireland's batting and last 10 overs of fielding.

Scotland defeated Ireland in the thrilling match which went till the last ball of the match at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Ireland's top order had crumbled in the first 10 overs and they were 34-4. However, Curtis Campher's 120 and George Dockrell's 69 gave Ireland hope in the match.

"First 10 overs of batting and last 10 overs of fielding was where the game was won and lost. Credit to Scotland. The wicket here gets better as the day goes on, the guys tried their best and we will go again in the next game. Execution could have been better. Our bowlers did really well, we will have a look back and see where we can go better in the next game. It is a knockout battle from here on and the boys will be up for the task. That was a high-quality ODI innings (on Curtis Campher's 108-ball 120), the partnership with George (Dockrell) was a big positive for us," the Ireland Captain said in the post-match presentation.

Batting first, Ireland's top order collapsed against Brandon McMullen's lethal bowling. They were 33/4 after 8.2 overs. Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie were dismissed on a golden duck by McMullen in consecutive balls. Harry Tector was also dismissed cheaply at 6 off 10.

Campher bagged an outstanding century, scoring 120 off 108 balls. Dockrell also played a knock of 69 off 93 runs.

For Scotland, Brandon McMullen was the pick of the bowlers, he took five wickets by conceding only 34 runs. Sole, Watt, and McBride picked one wicket each.

Chasing 287, Scotland's first wicket fell quickly, and Ireland were getting wickets from the other end.

However, Michael Leask played exceptionally well, his explosive knock of 91* provided Scotland with a remarkable victory against Ireland in the last ball. Christopher McBride scored 56 off 60 balls. Mark Watt also played an effective knock of 47 off 43 balls.

For Ireland, Mark Adair was the pick of the Bowler with three wickets. Joshua Little and George Dockrell took two wickets each while Curtis Campher and Benjamin White picked one-one wicket each.

Michael Leask was awarded "Player of the Match".

Brief scores: Ireland: 286/8 (Curtis Campher 120, George Dockrell 69, Brandon McMullen 5/34) vs Scotland: 289/9 (Michael Leask 91, Christopher McBride 56, Mark Adair 3/57).

