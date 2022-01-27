First ever CricHeroes awards to honour India's best grassroots cricketing talent

New Delhi, Jan 27 CricHeroes has announced the first ever CricHeroes awards, scheduled to take place on January 29 live on social media.

The first CricHeroes awards will celebrate and honour the cricketing community and best grassroots cricket performances of the previous year (2021) in batting, bowling, wicket-keeping, in both leather-ball and tennis ball cricket played across the country.

Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari while wishing all the winners a bright future said, "I would like to congratulate all the upcoming cricketers who won the awards in the year 2021. I would also like to appreciate CricHeroes for encouraging all the youngsters and rewarding them with the awards."

Also sharing his views on the occasion, Abhishek Desai, founder, CricHeroes said, "It is certainly a dream come true moment for us at CricHeroes. One of the major objectives of CricHeroes is to recognize the grassroots talent in Cricket and what better way to do that than CricHeroes Awards 2021. First time in the history, passionate amateur cricketers will be recognized for their talent and performances. We congratulate the winners and also those who have missed out. We hope and wish that they perform even better in 2022."

"There will be a total of 20 plus Award categories. Besides the Best Batter, Bowler, Fielder awards, we have awards for wicket-keepers, scorers, organizers and teams. We will also be recognising emerging players, veteran players and state-wise best players. So all in all 100 to 150 players and community members will be the beneficiaries of this award show. The winners will be presented with a specially designed trophy and a personalized t-shirt which they can don proudly next time they play a match."

Former World Cup winning coach of the Australia, John Buchanan wishing the award winners said, "What a great pleasure it is to be here to congratulate the CricHeroes award winners for 2021. Well done to CricHeroes for creating these awards. It is a fantastic initiative on your behalf and we certainly look forward to doing more in the future. The main purpose is to congratulate the all of the winners for their outstanding performances throughout the year. Hopefully at one stage, maybe this year or next year I'll get the opportunity to catch up with some of those award winners when I visit India. Looking forward to bigger and better things next year. All the very best and have a great ceremony and evening."

The awards can be watched live on You Tube.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor