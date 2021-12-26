First USA vs Ireland ODI cancelled after match official tests positive for Covid-19

The first ODI between USA and Ireland, scheduled for December 26, has been cancelled following a positive Covid-19 test among the crew of match officials. Though only one official has been infected, the other three in the group have been deemed "close contacts" of the positive case, and have been rendered unavailable.

However, the second and third matches of the series are expected to take place, with USA Cricket saying that replacement officials would be arranged in time for the second game, slated for Tuesday, December 28. The second and third ODIs - the last one is set for December 30 (all matches are in Lauderhill) - "will go ahead as planned, with an alternative match official group if required". USA Cricket said that all ticket-holders for the first ODI "may re-use their tickets for any additional match in the series" or, if the ticket-holders can't attend another match, the "full fee will be refunded within 7 working days".