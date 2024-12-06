Floodlights Turn Off Twice in Single Over During IND vs AUS Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval, Indian Players Get Frustrated (Watch Video)

Floodlights malfunctioned twice in a single over during the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at Adelaide Oval on Friday, December 6. The issue disrupted play in the 18th over of Australia’s innings, leaving Indian players frustrated.

Watch video here:

The lights went out twice in quick succession at Adelaide Oval, but play has resumed. #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/u6Jtd39Utc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2024

During the over, Indian pacer Harshit Rana was on the field when the floodlights first went out after the second ball. The lights returned quickly, and the game resumed. However, just two deliveries later, the lights failed once more, causing another interruption.

Rana appeared visibly frustrated with the repeated stoppages, which hindered the flow of the match. Meanwhile, Indian fans creatively entertained themselves by using their mobile phone torches during the break.

Australia remains in a strong position after bowling out India for just 180 runs earlier in the game. Despite the interruptions, the Australian team has made a steady start with the bat, having lost Usman Khawaja's wicket early in their innings.