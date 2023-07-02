Former Australia captain Allan Border diagnosed with Parkinson's

Former Australia captain Allan Border has revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a few years ago and said it would be a “miracle” if he lives to be 80.Border, one of cricket’s greatest batsman said he was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 but attempted to hide the diagnosis from the public.

Parkinson’s, for which there is no cure, causes progressive brain damage. Common symptoms are loss of muscle control, tremors, muscle rigidity and slowness of movement.“I’m a pretty private person and I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me sort of thing. Whether people care you don’t know. But I know there’ll come a day when people will notice,” Border told News Corp.“I get the feeling I’m a hell of a lot better off than most. At the moment, I’m not scared, not about the immediate future anyway.“I’m 68 (on July 27). If I make 80, that’ll be a miracle. I’ve got a doctor friend and I said if I make 80, that’ll be a miracle. He said, ‘That will be a miracle.’”

One of cricket’s all-time greats, Border once held the record for most runs in Tests and led Australia to World Cup glory in 1987 at Eden Gardens. India and Australia play for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Tests.Border played 156 Tests for Australia and was the first batsman to cross the 11,000-run mark, finishing with 11,174 runs, including 27 centuries.“No way am I going to get another hundred, that’s for sure,” he added. “I’ll just slip slowly into the west.”