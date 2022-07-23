Former England batter Jonathan Trott appointed Afghanistan head coach

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday announced the appointment of former England batter Jonathan Trott as the head coach of the Afghanistan Men's Cricket Team.

He will step up into the role of head coach during Afghanistan's tour to Ireland in August.

Jonathan Trott played 52 test matches for England from 2009-2015, scoring 3835 runs at 44.08 with 9 centuries and 19 half-centuries to his name with the best of 226. He has also represented England in 68 One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the period, having scored 2838 runs at 51.25 with 4 hundreds and 22 half-centuries to his name in the format.

Trott has worked with England's senior batting unit in South Africa, during the English Test Summer of 2020 and on England's red/white ball tour of India last year. He's also worked with England Lions and the U-19s as a batting coach and mentor, as well as being Batting Consultant to Scotland during the 2021 WT20.

"I am honoured and excited to have the opportunity to take one of international cricket's most exciting teams through what is a huge year for their development as a team," Trott said on Friday.

He also believes that Afghanistan has proved to be a hotbed of talent, and has produced players capable of playing the game in their own style and with unrivalled passion.

"I cannot wait to get to work with a group of players who are clearly capable of generating results in a style that will make the people of Afghanistan proud," Trott added.

Afghanistan Cricket Team will fly to Ireland early in August where the team will feature in 5 T20Is starting August 9.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor