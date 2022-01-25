Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir tests positive for COVID-19

Former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. The former opener took to social media to announce his positive result, urging everyone who had come into contact with him to get tested as well."After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for COVID today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested. #StaySafe," Gautam Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for COVID today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested. #StaySafe — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 25, 2022

The 40-year old was recently named mentor of the Lucknow team for IPL 2022. Gambhir has had a stellar IPL career before he called it quits from the cash rich league. The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain, who led his side to two IPL titles, has played a total of 154 games.having scored 4,217 runs at an average of 31.23. Till date, Gambhir remains Kolkata's leading run-scorer. The 2011 World Cup-winning player was released by KKR ahead of the 2018 IPL auction following which he was picked up by Delhi Daredevils. He announced his decision to step down as captain during the same season citing team's poor performance. He was part of India's World Cup-winning teams in 2007 and 2011, respectively, having played 54 Tests, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20I matches in total.