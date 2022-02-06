Former India cricketer Suresh Raina's father passes away due to cancer

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina's father, Trilokchand Raina, died of cancer on Sunday, February 6. Trilokchand, who was a military officer, breathed his last at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Raina's former India and Chennai Super Kings teammate Harbhajan Singh expressed his sorrow at the passing of Raina's father.The 35-year old Raina who represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s, hasn't played any competitive cricket since IPL 2021. The southpaw has been listed at the base price of Rs 2 crore in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction.