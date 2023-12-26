Former Kolkata Knight Riders player seeks police protection from girlfriend

KC Cariappa, known for his stints with Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals, has sought police assistance following threats from his ex-girlfriend aimed at ruining his cricket career. He reported that the woman not only threatened him but also warned his family members of severe consequences. Cariappa lodged the complaint a year after the same woman had filed a case against him previously. Cariappa disclosed to the police that he had been in a relationship with the woman. However, due to her drug addiction and alcoholism, he was unable to continue the association. Despite his efforts to persuade her to stop drinking, she remained resolute. She also threatened to take her life, placing the blame on him. On the other hand, the woman had filed a complaint in 2022, alleging that the cricketer had impregnated her and provided her with abortion pills. She claimed Cariappa had promised to marry her.

Cariappa's IPL journey began in 2015 with the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he was brought at the IPL auction for ₹24 million (US$300,000), an unusually huge amount as Cariappa had not played any form of top-level cricket before he was signed-up by the Knight Riders. The managing director and CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, Venky Mysore responded after the auction, "Some of the top players that we have including the legendary Kallis found him (Cariappa) to be very unusual and extremely good, and we decided to give him a shot. He made his senior cricket debut during the 2015 IPL for the Knight Riders against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on 11 April 2015 and picked up the wicket of AB de Villiers. This was the only time he played for them that season. He was released from their squad the very next season. At the next auction, he was picked up by Kings XI Punjab for a lower price of ₹8 million . Cariappa rejoined KKR in 2019, replacing the injured Shivam Mavi. However, he was released by KKR before the 2020 auction. In 2021, Rajasthan Royals included Cariappa in their squad. He made his List A debut for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2022

