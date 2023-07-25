Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq to join PCB board

Misbah-ul-Haq, former Pakistan captain, is reportedly set to work with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) again. He served as the Pakistan national team's head coach and chief selector in September 2019. Misbah replaced Mickey Arthur as head coach. Interestingly, he played under Arthur, who led the Test team for a year, when Pakistan reached the top of the international rankings. His first tour as the head coach came against New Zealand where Pakistan lost by 2–0. After the New Zealand tour, he led Pakistan to their first Test series win against South Africa since 2003. However, he stepped down as the head coach in September 2021.

According to reports, the 2012 Asia Cup-winning captain is set to serve as a cricket advisor to PCB chief Zaka Ashraf. This appointment will be the new management's first big step in administering Pakistan cricket. The PCB held a meeting with Misbah on Monday, July 24, regarding his appointment. The former cricketer's job will likely be an honorary one, as he will not be paid. Almost two years have passed since his resignation in September 2021, just before Ramiz Raja was named PCB chairman. The 49-year-old has since worked as an analyst and expert for several TV networks, jobs he is certain to continue in.