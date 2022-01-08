Former West Indies batter Sarwan appointed as selector of senior men's team

St John's (Antigua), Jan 8 Former West Indies batter Ramnaresh Sarwan has been appointed as the selector to the men's senior and youth selection panels. Sarwan's appointment, till June 2024, was confirmed during a Cricket West Indies (CWI) board meeting on January 6.

Sarwan, a former captain, joins batting great Desmond Haynes, the newly-appointed West Indies men's lead selector, and head coach Phil Simmons on the senior panel. He will also join former leg-spinner Robert Haynes on the panel to handle youth selection. To take up both posts, Sarwan will be stepping down from his current role as Chairman of the Guyana Cricket Board's Senior Selection Panel to avoid any conflict of interest.

"I want to thank CWI and everyone involved for giving me this opportunity to again serve West Indies cricket, as a member of the selection panels. I'm passionate about the game of cricket and especially West Indies cricket and once asked to contribute, I didn't hesitate. I look forward to working with my colleagues, The Most Hon. Dr. Desmond Haynes and Mr. Robert Haynes, and the two Head Coaches, as well as everyone else involved in the development of this sport we love and respect so much," said Sarwan in a statement.

During his tenure, Sarwan will be on the panel to select the squads for four marquee men's ICC events two T20 World Cups in 2022 and 2024, the ODI Cricket World Cup in 2023 and the World Test Championship Final in 2023.

"I am delighted to confirm that Ramnaresh Sarwan has agreed to accept the post of selector on CWI's Men's Senior and Youth Panels. He is a student of the game, and knows what is required of our young cricketers in order to achieve international success. The Board of Directors are confident that Mr. Sarwan will add enormous value to the cricket system," said Ricky Skerritt, CWI President.

Sarwan played 81 Tests, 181 ODIs, and 18 T20Is for the West Indies between 2000 and 2013. He scored 5842 runs in Tests, including 15 centuries, averaging 40.01. IN ODIs, he amassed 5804 runs at an average of 42.67, including five centuries. He was a member of the West Indies side which won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2004.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor