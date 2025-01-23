Free Metro Rides for Ticket Holders of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I in Chennai; Details Inside

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has announced free metro services for ticket holders of the second T20I between India and England at Chepauk Stadium on Jan. 25. This initiative, following the success of a similar program during the 2023 Indian Premier League, aims to ease traffic congestion around the Marina Beach area. All tickets for the match have been sold out.

“Avail free metro services. Match ticket holders can access free metro rides for both up and down journeys,” TNCA wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

It will be the first white-ball match at Chepauk since the 2023 ODI World Cup and the first international fixture since the India-Bangladesh Test match in September 2024.

In the first T20I in Kolkata on Wednesday, India defeated England by seven wickets. Abhishek Sharma's explosive 79 off 34 balls powered India to victory, reaching the target of 133 with 43 balls to spare.

Earlier, India bowled out England for 132 in 20 overs. Varun Chakravarthy led the bowling attack with 3-23, while Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya each claimed two wickets. Jos Buttler top-scored for England with 68 off 44 balls.