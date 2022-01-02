Glenn McGrath tests positive for COVID-19

Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and will be missing the start of the Pink Ashes Test in Sydney.

The fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England will begin from Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Currently, McGrath is doing fine and home-isolating with his family in line with health requirements.

"Glenn has had a PCR test which unfortunately returned a positive result. We wish Glenn and his family good health," McGrath Foundation chief executive Holly Masters said, as reported by Fox Cricket.

"We are hopeful Glenn will remain well and return a negative result in time to attend Day 3 of the Pink Test, now known as Jane McGrath Day on 7 January. We are grateful to our partners at Cricket Australia and the SCG, as well as the England Cricket team and the broadcasters for their ongoing support for the Pink Test and look forward to still making this the 'pinkest' Ashes," he added.

Australia has already retained the Ashes after gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor