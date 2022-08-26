GMR Group names its newly-bought franchise in Legends League Cricket as India Capitals

New Delhi, Aug 26 GMR Group on Friday has named their newly-bought franchise in Legends League Cricket (LLC) as 'India Capitals'. On Thursday, GMR Group had announced that it had bought a franchise in the competition.

With this, it has made its third investment in franchise cricket apart from them being co-owners of the Delhi Capitals in IPL and more recently, Dubai Capitals in the UAE's upcoming ILT20.

"It gives me a lot of pride and happiness to announce GMR Sports new team in the latest avatar of the legends cricket league India Capitals. GMR has been in close relationship with the sport of cricket for nearly two decades now."

"Our relationship with cricket started with our IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. We then spread our Capitals universe with our First overseas team in the International League T20, with the Dubai Capitals and now with India Capitals in the legends cricket league we have tried to give our fans who are like our family some experiences that they will cherish for a long time," said Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Managing Director, GMR Group.

The upcoming edition of the Legends Cricket League will be a four-team franchise model, which is a change from the three-team format in its last season.

The league had also announced that the upcoming season has been dedicated to the 75th year celebration of India's Independence and is being held in India from September 16 onwards, starting from a special match between India vs World as India Maharajas vs World Giants in Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

"The sport of cricket has played a critical role in developing a strong relationship with the cricket fans and community nationally and internationally and with India Capitals we have tried taking another step forward to our ethos, of building a robust Eco-system for the sport," added Grandhi.

As per a recent announcement, LLC season two will be starting from the special match in Kolkata followed by matches in Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. The Play-offs and finals are expected to be in Dehradun.

"What makes this association sweeter is the fact that Legends Cricket League will feature some of the best cricketers who have played a very definitive role in popularising this beautiful sport not only in every corner of India but globally as well."

"To see them perform in India together for the first time is a dream come true for many fans including myself. These legends are the ones who shaped up our devotion and love for the sport and I cannot wait to see them in action again," concluded Grandhi.

