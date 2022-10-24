Google CEO Sundar Pichai watches India-Pakistan game rerun on Diwali

Virat Kohli produced an absolute masterclass in front of a packed MCG crowd against Pakistan to guide India to a famous win. Tributes poured in for Team India and Kohli from all across the country including Google CEO Sundar Pichai. He wrote on Twitter: “Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022.”

Pichai also countered a troll with his wit after he was asked watch first three overs, hinting India’s innings, when they lost the wickets of captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He replied: “Did that too, what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep.” marched to victory in the opening game of the T20 WC, courtesy of Virat Kohli's knock of 82 runs in 53 balls. Kohli played arguably the best knock of his T20I career at a strike rate of 154.72 and hit six fours and four sixes in total. He remained unbeaten in the second innings and saw Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning runs in the final ball of the match to conquer the 160-run target.