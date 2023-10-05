Google Doodle celebrates start of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Google on Thursday celebrated the beginning of International Cricket Council’s (ICC) World Cup 2023, which will open at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 2pm, with an animated doodle.The doodle showcases two ducks running between the wickets in the presence of audiences in the background. Once the user clicks on the doodle on the Google homepage, he/she will be redirected to the full schedule of the whole tournament.

The World Cup, which takes place every four years, is one of the world’s leading, most viewed and most popular one-day international (ODI) cricket match. In the tournament, ten teams compete for the coveted cup. This year, it is India’s turn to host the quadrennial flagship tournament — the 13th edition since its start in 1975.45 matches will be played in the group stage, with each team set to face all the others once. This year, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will be are participating in the tournament. Only four teams will progress to the knockout stage, which consists of two semi-final matches and one cup final in Ahmedabad.