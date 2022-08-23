Groin injury ends Krunal Pandya's county stint with Warwickshire

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been ruled out of the remainder of Warwickshire’s Royal London One-Day Cup tournament after sustaining a groin injury during a match against Nottinghamshire last week. During that match against Nottingham, the southpaw had scored 37, but did not return to field and also ended up missing Warwickshire’s next two fixtures against Middlesex and Durham. With Krunal Pandya being ruled out of the Royal London One-Day Cup competition, it is yet to be confirmed who his replacement is and what will be Krunal’s rehabilitation process for recuperating.

“It’s frustrating to lose Krunal for the remainder of the tournament, but he leaves the club with our very best wishes,” Warwickshire’s director of cricket Paul Farbrace said in a statement issued by the County.“Krunal was an excellent role model around the group and I’m sure the younger members of the squad will have learned a lot from him on and off the pitch”, he added.In the ongoing Royal London competition, Krunal Pandya so far played five matches scoring 134 runs and averaging 33.50. His best individual performance was a 74-run knock against Surrey at The Oval.Krunal has not been a part of the Indian squad since July last year due to poor form.

