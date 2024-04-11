Hardik Pandya's Step Brother Arrested: Mumbai Indians Skipper Scammed of Rs. 4.3 Crore

Mumbai police apprehended Vibhav Pandya, the stepbrother of cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya, for purportedly defrauding them of approximately Rs 4 crore in business dealings.

According to The Times Of India, 37-year-old Vibhav is accused of diverting around Rs 4.3 crore from their partnership firm, resulting in financial losses for Hardik and Krunal.Vibhav faces charges of cheating and forgery, as reported by officials of the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police.

As per the report, the three brothers set up a polymer business in 2021. The business terms were such that Hardik and Krunal infused 40 per cent capital each while Vibhav chipped in with 20 percent. However, Vibhav later set up another firm dealing in the same trade without informing the Pandya brothers, violating the terms.