Guide to Watching Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024: Live Streaming and Telecast Free

The TATA Women’s Premiere League (WPL) 2024 will be the second edition of the tournament and is set to kickstart on February 23, 2024. Five teams will be participating in the league.

The WPL 2024 will be streamed on JioCinema for free. Users can watch live matches of the tournament on their phone, laptop, and smart TV by registering on JioCinema using any phone number. WPL 2024 matches will be streamed in five languages, English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

JioCinema will also stream WPL 2024 in 4K resolution, but it will only be available to users who have a compatible TV or display. The live feed on smartphones will be limited to 1080p. JioCinema will also offer advanced features like multi-cam mode and scorecard.

Which channel will stream WPL 2024 on TV?

The TATA WPL 2024 will be streamed on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD TV channels across India. Here are the exact channel numbers for all DTH operators.

WPL 2024 matches on Sports18 TV channels will also be available in five languages which are English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. The language will have to be adjusted from the audio settings of your respective set-top box.

When will WPL 2024 matches start?

WPL 2024 matches begin on February 23, 2024, at 07:30 PM IST. A total of 22 matches will be played in the tournament, starting with the opener between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals. All matches will start at 7:30 PM. The final is scheduled for March 17, 2024.