Gujarat CM meets new IPL champions

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday met IPL 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans.

After lifting the IPL title in their debut season, Gujarat Titans held a roadshow on Monday from the Usmanpura Riverfront to Vishwakunj Riverfront.

Bhupendra Patel met the players and congratulated them on clinching the title in their debut season. Apart from him, Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi was also present at the occasion.

The Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 in their first go on with Hardik Pandya's all-round performance of 34 runs and three wickets powering them to a seven-wicket win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium.

After posting a low-scoring target of 131, Rajasthan had to produce a special effort with the ball to get back in the game. The pace duo of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna shone with the ball in the powerplay, reducing Gujarat to 31 for two with Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (8) back to the pavilion.

Shubman Gill's risk-free collection of runs and David Miller's quickfire 32 not out powered Gujarat to romp home in the penultimate over. Opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45, sealing Gujarat's victory with a six.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor