Gujarat Titans opt to bat, against Kolkata, Hardik Pandya misses out

Gujarat Titans stand-in captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At the toss, Rashid revealed that regular captain Hardik Pandya is unwell and sits out the game.

Vijay Shankar replaces him in the playing XI. Kolkata Knight Riders have also made a couple of changes. Lockie Ferguson comes in for Tim Southee, while Narayan Jagadeeshan comes in place for Mandeep Singh. If we look at the campaign, Gujarat have won both the matches they've played so far. KKR, on the other hand, are looking for back-to-back wins but going by the squad assembled Gujarat Titans emerge as clear favourites. Gujarat are currently placed third on the table, while Kolkata are placed sixth.