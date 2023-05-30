Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill bags 'Orange Cap' for scoring most runs in IPL 2023

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 30 : Gujarat Titans' (GT) star batter Shubman Gill on Monday became the Orange Cap holder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with 890 runs in the season.

Gill has ended the IPL 2023 with the Orange Cap on his head, becoming the youngest player to do so.

In 17 matches, he has scored 890 runs at an average of 63.57 and a strike rate of 158.08, with three centuries and four fifties and best score of 129. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf Du Plessis claimed the second spot in the tally with 730 runs in 14 innings while CSK opener Devon Conway (672) clinched the third spot. RCB batter Virat Kohli with 639 runs is in the fourth position while Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is in the fifth position with 625 runs.

He has the second-highest runs by a player in an IPL season. At the top is Virat, who scored 973 runs at an average of 81.08 in 16 innings, with four centuries and seven fifties. Gill has overtaken David Warner, who scored 848 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2016 season, which they won and Jos Buttler, who scored 863 runs for Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 season.

Gill also has the fourth-highest boundary count in an IPL season. He has hit 85 fours and 33 sixes, a total of 118 boundaries. At the top is England's Jos Buttler, who scored 128 boundaries, with 83 fours and 45 sixes in the 2022 season for Rajasthan Royals.

Gill also has the second-highest boundary count by an Indian, with Virat Kohli at the top with 121 boundaries, consisting of 83 fours and 38 sixes.

Coming to the IPL 2023 final match, Ravindra Jadeja provided a grandstand finish, hitting a six and a four with 10 needed off the last two balls, to power Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title as they beat defending champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets (DLS Method) in a thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jadeja smashed 15* off 6 balls as a collection of cameos from Devon Conway (47 off 25), Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 off 16), and Shivam Dube (32* off 21). Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 13) and Ambati Rayudu (19 off 8) helped CSK chase down 171 from 15 overs in a rain-shortened IPL final.

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan had put on a stunning show on the big stage with a splendid 96 off 47 balls, ably supported by Wriddhiman Saha (54 off 39) and Shubman Gill 39 (20) to help GT post a mammoth 214/4 before rain forced the match to be shortened to 15 overs.

The match was delayed due to rain. After the resumption, CSK was given a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Openers Devon Conway (47 in 25 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 16 balls), provided a platform with a 74-run stand for the first wicket. Despite Ajinkya Rahane's quickfire 27 in 13 balls and Ambati Rayadu's 19 in eight balls, Mohit Sharma scripted a comeback for GT with his tight bowling. He also got Dhoni out for a golden duck.

CSK needed 13 runs in the final over. But Mohit could not defend it as Jadeja denied GT a win with a match-winning four on the final ball.

Mohit was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 3/36 in his four overs. Noor Ahmed (2/17) was also impressed with the ball.

Brief Scores: GT: 214/4 (Sai Sudharsan 96, Wriddhiman Saha 54, Matheesha Pathirana 2/44) lost to CSK: 171/5 in 15 overs (Devon Conway 47, Shivam Dube 32, Mohit Sharma 3/36).

