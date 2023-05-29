Gujarat Titans to be declared IPL 2023 champions if match is washed out on Monday

Gujarat Titans (GT) will be declared the champion of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League if the rain continues today evening at 7.30 pm as GT is placed above Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the league table.CSK are the most successful team in IPL history, having won the title four times.

They are also the most experienced team in the competition, with a number of world-class players in their squad, including MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ravindra Jadeja.If the weather remains the same , there’s a possibility of a 5-over per contest. Even if that cannot be afforded, A Super Over can take place. In the most unlikely situation, the team at the top of league table will be declared the winner.