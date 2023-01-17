Hardik Pandya labelled 'most controversial' athlete reveals new survey

In the all India TIARA report, Amitabh Bachchan was India’s Most Trusted. Ayushmann Khurrana was India’s Most Identified With. Alia Bhatt top scored on India’s Most Attractive list. Big B was again No. 1 on India’s Most Respected while Akshay Kumar was India’s Most Appealing.

In the same report, Hardik Pandya was India’s Most Controversial while Virat Kohli was rated as India’s Most Trendy and Most Handsome. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently receiving a lot of flak on social media over his conduct during the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Pandya was caught on the stump mic abusing one of his teammates for not bringing water during the break between overs. The 29-year-old was visibly angry at reportedly the 12th man, who failed to bring water for him on time. Fans were quick to notice Pandya's behaviour as they called him out for not being respectful toward his junior teammate.