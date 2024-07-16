Hardik Pandya's T20I Captaincy in Doubt; Gambhir to Decide Rohit Sharma's Successor

Hardik Pandya's role as the T20I captain of the Indian cricket team remains uncertain, with the BCCI facing a dilemma regarding his appointment alongside Suryakumar Yadav. Although Pandya served as the vice-captain when India clinched the T20 World Cup last month in the Caribbean, his ascension to the captaincy after Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format isn't straightforward.

According to The Indian Express, there's a lack of consensus among the board members and the selection committee primarily due to concerns about Pandya's fitness. Despite being India's premier seam-bowling all-rounder and a crucial contributor to their World Cup victory, Pandya's history of injuries has raised doubts about his reliability as a permanent captain. His decision to forgo red-ball cricket and his managed workload in white-ball formats highlight his fitness issues. After playing only two matches in the ODI World Cup, Pandya was sidelined and took five months to recover fully.

A top BCCI source explained the board's predicament, acknowledging Pandya's significant role in ending India's ICC trophy drought but also emphasizing the risks associated with his fitness. This uncertainty has led to Suryakumar Yadav being considered for the captaincy. Yadav, currently the top T20I batter post-Rohit and Kohli's retirement, showcased his leadership skills in series against Australia and South Africa.

The newly appointed head coach, Gautam Gambhir, who has closely worked with Yadav at Kolkata Knight Riders, is expected to play a pivotal role in the decision-making process. With limited time before the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, meets Gambhir for the first time this week, a decision needs to be made swiftly. The squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka, which will inaugurate Gambhir's coaching tenure, are to be announced soon after this meeting.