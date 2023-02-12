Hardik Pandya to marry second time on Valentine's Day?

Hardik Pandya is one of the best cricketers in the scene today. The Indian all-rounder has played for all 3 formats of the game (ODI, Test, and T20) and has helped lead the Indian team to victory on multiple occasions. He is married to Serbian dancer, model, and actress Nataša Stanković, who is based in Mumbai. Post the two getting married, on 30th July 2020, they gave birth to a son – Agastya Pandya.Now as per a Hindustan Times report, the Gujarat Titans skipper is all set to marry again on Valentine's Day in Udaipur.Three years after their low-key wedding, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor, wife Nataša Stanković Pandya are all set to renew their wedding vows.

A source was quoted to the publication saying, “They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it.”From what we have gathered, the wedding ceremony will kick-start on February 13 and will go on till 16. If our sources are to be believed, this one is going to be a white wedding with pre-wedding festivities such as Haldi, mehendi and sangeet being celebrated with much pomp. The preparations for this one started in November last year. Hardik, 29, and Nataša, 30 got hitched in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with their baby boy Agastya in July 2020.