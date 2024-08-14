Hardik Pandya Dating Jasmin Walia After Split With Natasa Stankovic? Couple's Vacation Pics Fuel Romance Rumours

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is rumored to have found new love just a month after announcing his split from actress wife Natasa Stankovic. Reports suggest that Hardik is now dating British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia, and the two were recently seen enjoying a luxurious vacation in Greece together. They have also recently begun following each other on social media, further fueling speculation about their relationship. Jasmin Walia, known for her career in the music industry and her appearance on the British reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE), has been linked to Hardik Pandya due to their social media interactions. Jasmin liked one of Hardik's Instagram videos, and Hardik reciprocated by liking her recent posts.

For context, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation on July 20 of this year through a joint statement on their social media accounts. They shared, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.” Their son, Agastya, is currently with Natasa in Serbia, having traveled there just before the separation announcement. The mother and son were recently spotted at Mumbai airport heading to Natasa’s hometown. While neither Hardik nor Jasmin have publicly commented on the relationship rumors, the speculation continues to circulate.



