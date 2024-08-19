Hardik Pandya Enjoys Beach Time During International Break, Shares Photos

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is making the most of his international break by enjoying some quality time at the beach. On Monday, August 19, Pandya shared photos on Instagram of himself taking a sunrise dip in the ocean, highlighting his time off following a busy cricket schedule.

Read Also | "In T20 WC final, he finished Bumrah's overs...": Former Indian batting coach on Rohit's tactical masterclass in title clash

Pandya's recent social media posts come weeks after he missed the ODI series in Sri Lanka due to personal reasons. He was, however, present for the three-match T20I series during the tour. Off the field, Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, announced their separation last month after four years of marriage. They have committed to co-parenting their son, Agastya.

Looking ahead, Pandya is expected to return to action in the T20I series against Bangladesh in October. Pandya was recently overlooked for the T20I captaincy due to fitness concerns. Suryakumar Yadav was named the new T20I captain following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format after the World Cup, with Shubman Gill appointed as his deputy. Yadav began his tenure with a 3-0 series win in Sri Lanka.

Read Also | ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Schedule Announced: India to Open Campaign Against West Indies - Details Inside