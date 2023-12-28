Hardik Pandya to miss T20I series vs Afghanistan, likely to be fit for IPL

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to miss the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan due to an ankle injury he sustained during the 2023 World Cup. According to a India Today report, Hardik is likely to be fit before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Pandya was traded from the Gujarat Titans (GT) to his former franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI), in November of this year.

Pandya is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. Earlier, the BCCI, in consultation with the NCA doctors, penned an 18-week high-performance programme for Pandya, ensuring his match fitness with an eye on the T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean next year.Pandya will lead the new-look Mumbai Indians team replacing Rohit Sharma at the helm.