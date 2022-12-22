Hardik Pandya to replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI and T20 captain?

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya could become India's next captain in ODIs and T20Is, as per sources. The sources told ANI that the plan to make Pandya the next white-ball skipper has been discussed with the all-rounder. "We have this plan and we discussed it with Hardik. He has asked for some days for a response. No decision has been taken in this regard but we are currently in the thought process to give him the white-ball captaincy, let us see how things go further," a source told ANI.

Rohit Sharma led India at the T20 World Cup, a year after Virat Kohli-led side crashed out in the Super 12 stage. India managed to go past the Super 12 stage in Australia but they were hammered by England in a one-sided semi-final. Hardik was first given the opportunity to lead India's T20I side in Ireland -- a tour that came after IPL 2022 and he led the side to 2-0 win. Hardik also led India in the final T20I of a 5-match series in the West Indies. He recently led India to a 1-0 win in a 3-match T20I series in New Zealand. Hardik Pandya has not been a regular feature in the ODI squad due to workload management. The all-rounder played ODIs in England earlier in July but he was not part of the squad in the tour of New Zealand in November.