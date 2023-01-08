'He has shown considerable improvements since I saw him in IPL', Wasim Jaffer heaps praise on Umran Malik

New Delhi, Jan 8 Former India Test player Wasim Jaffer lavished praise on Umran Malik, saying he has "improved considerably" adding that the young seamer also got "wicket-taking ability" since he saw him in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Malik, who made his international debut last year after impressing the selectors with his fiery speed during the IPL 2022, finished as the highest wicket-taker in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka with seven scalps.

"I thought he has improved considerably. Since I saw him in the IPL, I thought he will always be expensive in this format because he doesn't have too many variations or slower balls. When you bowl at 145-150 clicks, sometimes you have to beat the batters with the lack of pace as well," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

"Anything that comes with pace, goes out of the ground, as the batters are smart enough to use that pace. But his line and lengths have improved considerably. He's also got that wicket-taking ability. He has been expensive in the games, but he has picked up crucial wickets. So, he has shown considerable improvements since I saw him in the IPL," he added.

In the third and final T20I in Rajkot, Malik picked two wickets in the form of Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and Maheesh Theekshana while conceding 31 runs in three overs with an economy of 10.30.

India registered a 91-run over Sri Lanka in the final T20I and wrapped up the three-match series 2-1 on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor