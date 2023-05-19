He silenced critics who say he can't play big shots: Sanjay Bangar praises Kohli

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 : Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 18 in the IPL league match.

RCB won the match by 8 wickets. Head Coach Sanjay Bangar praised Virat Kohli as he scored a century during the run chase. Bangar said Virat played a fabulous inning as he started hitting boundaries in the first over itself. You get a feeling that there is going to be something special tonight.

Royal Challengers Bangalore started the run-chase in full attacking mode. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis didn't give a chance for the SRH bowlers to get in the game. Kohli smashed 100 runs off 63 balls with 12 boundaries and four maximums. While Faf scored 71 runs off 47 balls with seven boundaries and two maximums.

The Man of the Match was given to Virat Kohli for his outstanding innings.

Virat Kohli's special innings gained special attention after the match as players showered their praise for the RCB legend. "What a fabulous inning for Virat, the moment he scored a boundary in the first over itself, you knew something special was brewing up and he just continued. Some of the shots he played, he silenced a lot of critics who say that he can't play big shots," stated head coach Sanjay Bangar.

Talking about the partnership of Faf and Virat, Mike Hesson who is the Director of Cricket Operations of RCB said, "Unbelievable partnership, of course, Faf has been doing it all year and Virat stepped up a notch today. All hail the king, that was a fantastic century from him. It was enjoyed by all of us."

Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Kartik also applauded Kohli as he said, "It has been a long time waiting, we all feel that it was just around the corner and it's just so good to see him bat the way he did. Take on the bowlers, he is just brilliant and to watch him play the shots he did was outstanding"

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell commented on the partnership of Faf and Kohli, "Brilliant innings, it was really good. 150 runs partnership, no biggie, that's what they do every day. We are not surprised with these innings, they just need to keep doing it."

Sunrisers Hyderabad batted first and put up a total of 186 runs with the loss of five wickets. In-form batsmen, Heinrich Klaasen scored a century, 104 runs of 51 balls in which he smashed eight boundaries and six maximums. But the efforts of SRH went in vain as their bowling was not up to the mark and failed miserably when required the most. In the field as well, SRH's player looked laggy and gave away easy runs to the opponents.

