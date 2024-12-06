He’s Got No Clue!: Virat Kohli’s Verbal Volley at Nathan McSweeney Caught On Stump Mic During IND vs AUS 2nd Test (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli showed his aggressive side on the field as he supported Jasprit Bumrah during the second Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday, December 6. Kohli reacted when McSweeney appeared uncomfortable against Bumrah. Kohli was heard saying on the stump mic, “He’s got no clue! He’s got no clue Jassi!” This exchange was captured and later shared on social media by Star Sports.

Always in the game, always in the ear! 😁👑🗣



ICYMI 👉🏻@imVkohli’s stump mic gold from the ongoing #PinkBallTest! 🔥#AUSvINDOnStar 2nd Test 👉 LIVE NOW on Star Sports! #AUSvIND | #ToughestRivalrypic.twitter.com/9zuqd3hdAb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 6, 2024

McSweeney managed to stay strong on Day 1. He scored an unbeaten 38 runs off 97 balls with six fours. McSweeney took advantage of an early chance after Rishabh Pant dropped him cheaply.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma both struggled with the bat as Australia gained dominance on Day 1. At stumps, Australia were at 86 for 1. Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne (20 off 67) were at the crease. Australia was trailing by 94 runs in the first innings. Bumrah managed to take a single wicket by dismissing Usman Khawaja caught behind for 13 runs.

India’s batting first saw the team being bowled out for just 180 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed with 42 runs off 54 balls. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill added runs in the 30s while Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant contributed in the 20s.

Mitchell Starc dominated with a six-wicket haul for Australia. Pat Cummins and Scott Boland each took two wickets.

Australia has maintained a perfect record in pink-ball Test matches, with seven wins from seven games. India, however, leads the ongoing five-match series 1-0 after a dominant 295-run victory in Perth.