Home Minister Amit Shah Congratulates India Coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma On T20 World Cup 2024 Victory

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday dialled to India head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma, soon after the entire Team India received a congratulatory phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah spoke to Dravid and Sharma, congratulating the ‘Men in Blue’ for their historic triumph over South Africa in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The tournament ended in India ending a title drought after 13 years, and the retirement of Sharma and Virat Kohli from the international format of T20.

Well done 👏#INDvSA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 29, 2024

Dravid, for whom this tournament was the last as the Indian cricket coach, is also going out on a high after the team’s heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final on November 19, 2023.Shah also congratulated the Indian team in a social media post after the team’s stunning win at the Kensigton Oval in Barbados late on Saturday (June 29).

He called them “world champions” in a post on X and said: “Congratulations to world champion Team India. A glorious moment for our nation. Our players put up a stellar performance throughout the T20WorldCup with unmatched team spirit and sportsmanship. The nation swells with pride at their historic achievement. Well done.” Two of India's greatest ever cricketers - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - announced their T20I retirements on Saturday, after the side's second T20 World Cup win. While Kohli announced his retirement minutes after the historic triumph, India captain Rohit Sharma announced it in the official post match press conference. Rohit, who played a crucial role in India's triumphant campaign, confirmed that he would continue to represent India in ODIs and Tests.

