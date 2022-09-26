Hooda ruled out, Pandya likely to be rested for SA T20I series: Sources

Batter Deepak Hooda is likely to be ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa starting from Wednesday.

Sources toldthat Hooda is likely to be ruled out of the series due to a back injury while all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to be rested and a decision is expected soon. Shahbaz Ahmed will replace Pandya in the squad.

Hooda was not available for Sunday's decider in Hyderabad against Australia of the three-match T20I series.

Pandya has played a key batting role in some of India's recent T20I matches.

The first T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The home series against South Africa comprises three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs and will be played from September 28 to October 11.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

