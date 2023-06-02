Hosts Zimbabwe name 15-member strong squad for World Cup Qualifier

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 2 : Hosts Zimbabwe on Friday named a 15-member strong squad for the ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier, starting June 18.

The hosts have named a squad featuring veteran internationals, with wicketkeeper-batter Joylord Gumbie the sole inexperienced player.

With Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, and skipper Craig Ervine all picked, they will have all the major names at their disposal in their effort to qualify for the event later this year in India.

Blessing of the Quicks The hosts' speed assault will be led by Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, who will be supported by Wellington Masakadza.

Other regulars like Bradley Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe and Innocent Kaia are also included in the 15-member squad.

The hosts have been assigned to Group A and will begin their competition on June 18 against Nepal. They will then face the Netherlands and the West Indies before concluding their group-stage duties against the United States on June 26.

The top three teams from both groups will qualify for the Super Six, with the two finalists progressing to the showpiece tournament scheduled to be held later in the year in India.

Zimbabwe squad: Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams.

